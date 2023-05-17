Stabilus (ETR:STM) Trading Up 0.8%

Stabilus S.A. (ETR:STM – Get Rating) was up 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as €59.15 ($64.29) and last traded at €59.00 ($64.13). Approximately 5,763 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 36,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at €58.55 ($63.64).

Stabilus Trading Up 2.0 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €61.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €61.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.44, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 3.21.

Stabilus Company Profile

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

