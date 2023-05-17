Stantec Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts (TSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stantec in a report issued on Thursday, May 11th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now expects that the company will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.92. Atb Cap Markets currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Stantec’s current full-year earnings is $3.50 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Stantec’s FY2023 earnings at $3.46 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.10 billion.

Stantec Trading Down 0.4 %

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$88.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Stantec from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. CIBC increased their price target on Stantec from C$79.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Stantec from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on Stantec from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$87.70.

TSE STN opened at C$78.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$79.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$72.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.09. Stantec has a 52 week low of C$53.93 and a 52 week high of C$83.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael Aloysius Kennedy sold 3,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.21, for a total value of C$207,942.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$116.43. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stantec Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 35.62%.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

