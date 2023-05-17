STASIS EURO (EURS) Market Cap Achieves $134.14 Million

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. One STASIS EURO token can currently be purchased for $1.08 or 0.00004059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. STASIS EURO has a market cap of $134.14 million and $1.47 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

STASIS EURO Profile

STASIS EURO launched on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet.

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS EURS (EURS) is a stablecoin pegged to the euro created by STASIS, a Maltese fintech company. It offers stability, security, and fast transactions for everyday use, and can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is backed by euros held in reserve to provide protection against volatility.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

