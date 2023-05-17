Steem (STEEM) Market Cap Reaches $85.11 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 16th. One Steem coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000724 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Steem has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. Steem has a total market capitalization of $85.11 million and $1.65 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27,082.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.92 or 0.00343092 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00012925 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.99 or 0.00561210 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00068186 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $117.34 or 0.00433252 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003680 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001158 BTC.

About Steem

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 434,188,380 coins. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

