Stifel Nicolaus Increases Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target to $135.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 20.17% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $141.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Generac from $140.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Generac from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Generac from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Generac from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.39.

Generac Price Performance

NYSE:GNRC opened at $112.34 on Wednesday. Generac has a 52 week low of $86.29 and a 52 week high of $299.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.41.

Insider Activity

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. Generac had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $887.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Generac will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.16, for a total value of $510,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,614,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,207 shares of company stock valued at $6,454,560. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Generac

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Generac by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,950,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,238,146,000 after buying an additional 81,342 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Generac by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,549,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,377,000 after buying an additional 743,267 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Generac by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,990,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,040,000 after buying an additional 409,431 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Generac by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,904,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,737,000 after buying an additional 345,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Generac by 248.2% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,311,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,054,000 after buying an additional 935,076 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

Featured Stories

