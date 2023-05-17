Stilwell Value LLC Has $4.01 Million Stake in FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW)

Stilwell Value LLC decreased its holdings in FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 120,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,418 shares during the quarter. FS Bancorp accounts for about 3.0% of Stilwell Value LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Stilwell Value LLC’s holdings in FS Bancorp were worth $4,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FSBW. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $389,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 27.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 8,231 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 56.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 130.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 8,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Shares of FS Bancorp stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,065. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.50 and its 200 day moving average is $32.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.01 million, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.02. FS Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $37.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.51%.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

