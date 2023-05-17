Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Amicus Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 5,091 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,745% compared to the typical volume of 276 call options.

Amicus Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of FOLD stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.86. 474,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,298,595. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. Amicus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.13 and a 12 month high of $13.84.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 153.68% and a negative net margin of 60.63%. The firm had revenue of $88.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.95 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

FOLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 11,700 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $138,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 823,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,716,757.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 11,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $138,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 823,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,716,757.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $67,813.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 980,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,001,131.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,984 shares of company stock valued at $597,305. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amicus Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000.

About Amicus Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.