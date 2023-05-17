Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Welltower Put Options (NYSE:WELL)

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 2,560 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 68% compared to the average volume of 1,522 put options.
Shares of NYSE WELL traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.74. The company had a trading volume of 650,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,241,854. The company has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a PE ratio of 337.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Welltower has a 1-year low of $56.50 and a 1-year high of $90.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.32.
Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 0.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Welltower will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Welltower from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Welltower in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.29.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Welltower by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Welltower by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.
Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.
