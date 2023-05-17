Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Welltower Put Options (NYSE:WELL)

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 2,560 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 68% compared to the average volume of 1,522 put options.

Welltower Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE WELL traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.74. The company had a trading volume of 650,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,241,854. The company has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a PE ratio of 337.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Welltower has a 1-year low of $56.50 and a 1-year high of $90.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.32.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 0.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Welltower will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 1,060.87%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Welltower from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Welltower in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Welltower

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Welltower by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Welltower by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

