StockNews.com Begins Coverage on iPower (NYSE:IPW)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
iPower Stock Down 2.7 %
NYSE IPW opened at $0.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.29. iPower has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $1.40.
iPower Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iPower (IPW)
- How to Calculate Stock Growth
- 7 Best Retail Stocks to Invest in
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks to Renovate Your Portfolio
- Beam Global Shines Brightly in the EV Infrastructure Space
- Canoo Bottoms As Production Ramp Gets Closer
Receive News & Ratings for iPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.