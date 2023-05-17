StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NuVasive from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NuVasive from $44.00 to $44.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered NuVasive from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered NuVasive from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of NuVasive from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $52.50 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NuVasive presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.98.

NuVasive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NUVA opened at $40.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.18, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.21. NuVasive has a one year low of $35.17 and a one year high of $58.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. NuVasive had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $307.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that NuVasive will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in NuVasive by 278.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 94,829 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after buying an additional 69,752 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in NuVasive by 536.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 401,689 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $17,598,000 after purchasing an additional 338,609 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in NuVasive by 728.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,677 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 20,818 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,219,514 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $132,773,000 after acquiring an additional 647,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in NuVasive by 44.7% in the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 38,480 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 11,893 shares during the last quarter.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

