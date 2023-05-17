StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TA. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of TravelCenters of America from $60.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Benchmark cut TravelCenters of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley lowered TravelCenters of America from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

TravelCenters of America Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TA opened at $86.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.45. TravelCenters of America has a 52-week low of $31.19 and a 52-week high of $88.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America ( NASDAQ:TA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $1.87. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TravelCenters of America will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in TravelCenters of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in TravelCenters of America in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in TravelCenters of America in the third quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TravelCenters of America by 209.9% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

