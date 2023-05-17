StockNews.com Upgrades BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.73.

BorgWarner Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $43.61 on Friday. BorgWarner has a fifty-two week low of $31.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 16.63%.

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

In related news, CFO Kevin Nowlan sold 44,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $2,208,141.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,531 shares in the company, valued at $4,177,385.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Davide Girelli sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,867,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Nowlan sold 44,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $2,208,141.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,531 shares in the company, valued at $4,177,385.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,043 shares of company stock worth $3,866,535 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BorgWarner

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in BorgWarner by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,520 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in BorgWarner by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in BorgWarner by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 36,258 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in BorgWarner by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 12,476 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in BorgWarner by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BorgWarner

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Further Reading

