Stratis (STRAX) Price Down 4.3% Over Last Week

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00001798 BTC on exchanges. Stratis has a market cap of $71.85 million and $14.43 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,797.08 or 0.06708090 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001369 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00054932 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00040265 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00019176 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00019299 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000236 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006180 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 149,192,775 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

