Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Trading Down 0.4%

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX – Get Rating) traded down 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as €46.02 ($50.02) and last traded at €47.24 ($51.35). 82,381 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 132,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at €47.44 ($51.57).

SAX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays set a €54.00 ($58.70) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($78.26) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group set a €60.00 ($65.22) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.20 ($52.39) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($63.04) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 359.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €49.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of €47.79.

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital & Dialog Media, and Data As A Service (DaaS) & E-Commerce. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

