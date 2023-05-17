Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Boosts Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,241 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $3,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,969,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,031 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 679.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,118,000 after purchasing an additional 981,683 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 13.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,889,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,444,000 after buying an additional 961,159 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,856,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,678,000 after buying an additional 751,766 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in H&R Block by 766.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 817,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,876,000 after acquiring an additional 723,394 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HRB. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of H&R Block from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of H&R Block from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

H&R Block Price Performance

HRB traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 769,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,076. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.67. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.72 and a fifty-two week high of $48.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.92 and its 200-day moving average is $37.40.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by ($0.26). H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 284.65% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.06%.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

