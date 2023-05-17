Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 103,407 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,479 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $11,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sycomore Asset Management grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $103.93. 3,269,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,509,161. The company has a market cap of $115.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.25. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.93 and a 12-month high of $156.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.51 and a 200 day moving average of $120.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.96.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

