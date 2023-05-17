Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Has $48.13 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 496,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,890 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $48,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 112,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,796,000 after buying an additional 54,826 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 169.5% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 130,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,614,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,120,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,986,521. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $104.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.56.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

