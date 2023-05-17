Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,098 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 251,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,174,000 after buying an additional 16,064 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 171,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,361,000 after purchasing an additional 12,588 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,004,000 after buying an additional 9,810 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2,111.8% during the 4th quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 84,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after acquiring an additional 81,134 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 83,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SKYY traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.72. 54,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,371. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.33. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1 year low of $54.50 and a 1 year high of $79.44.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

