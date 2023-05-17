Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Purchases 71,230 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 65.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,230 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 34,580 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 77,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 404,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 8,092 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the third quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Trading Up 6.5 %

NYSE CCL traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.03. 29,030,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,644,777. The stock has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.22. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $14.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.05. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 32.68% and a negative return on equity of 57.75%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.65) earnings per share. Carnival Co. &’s quarterly revenue was up 173.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.45.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $1,186,878.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 286,041 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

