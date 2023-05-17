Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Sells 15,860 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 754,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,860 shares during the quarter. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. owned 1.30% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $19,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 8,386 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 59.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 65,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 24,390 shares during the period.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BAB traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.71. 88,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,207. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.42. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.39 and a 12-month high of $28.44.

About Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

