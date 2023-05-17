Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Sells 895 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 487.2% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE PG traded down $1.39 on Wednesday, hitting $154.35. 1,317,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,399,599. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $158.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on PG. Raymond James lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $4,836,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,484.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $180,052.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,826,402.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $4,836,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,484.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,424 shares of company stock worth $15,416,750. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Stories

