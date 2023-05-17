Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

NASDAQ CIBR traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.01. The stock had a trading volume of 126,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,001. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $36.03 and a 1 year high of $46.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.23.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

