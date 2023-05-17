Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.78.
Shares of SLF opened at $49.02 on Monday. Sun Life Financial has a 12-month low of $37.96 and a 12-month high of $51.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.19 and its 200 day moving average is $47.39. The stock has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00.
Sun Life Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance and group benefits and retirement services.
