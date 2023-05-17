Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.78.

Shares of SLF opened at $49.02 on Monday. Sun Life Financial has a 12-month low of $37.96 and a 12-month high of $51.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.19 and its 200 day moving average is $47.39. The stock has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 44.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sun Life Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance and group benefits and retirement services.

