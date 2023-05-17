Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.40

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$14.40 and last traded at C$65.93, with a volume of 612232 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$64.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SLF. CIBC lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$71.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. CSFB increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$73.31.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$63.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$64.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$38.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 8.22, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.33.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

About Sun Life Financial

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.28%.

(Get Rating)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.