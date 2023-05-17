SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.29

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.29 and last traded at $10.37, with a volume of 367791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on SunPower from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on SunPower from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SunPower in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on SunPower from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.82.

Get SunPower alerts:

SunPower Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 80.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.87.

Insider Activity at SunPower

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. SunPower had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $492.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.25 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that SunPower Co. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Peter Faricy purchased 7,500 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,416.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPWR. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 3rd quarter worth $157,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in SunPower in the third quarter worth $5,202,000. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new stake in SunPower in the third quarter worth $2,419,000. 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of solar panels and systems. The company provides fully integrated solar, storage, and home energy solutions. The company was founded by Thomas L. Dinwoodie, Robert Lorenzini and Richard M. Swanson in April 1985 and is headquartered in Richmond, CA.

Further Reading

