SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SPCB stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. SuperCom has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $4.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day moving average is $1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.46.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.12 million for the quarter. SuperCom had a negative return on equity of 53.10% and a negative net margin of 41.72%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPCB. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of SuperCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SuperCom by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 90,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 50,735 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SuperCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $673,000. 22.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SuperCom Ltd. engages in the provision of traditional and digital identity solutions. It offers identification, tracking, and security products to government, private and public organization. It operates through the following divisions: e-Gov, Internet of Things (IoT), and Cyber Security. The e-Gov division provides solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services.

