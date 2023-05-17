Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Superior Industries International Trading Down 1.7 %

SUP stock opened at $3.47 on Friday. Superior Industries International has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $7.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.98. The stock has a market cap of $96.85 million, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 3.90.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Superior Industries International had a net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 76.52%. The company had revenue of $402.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.13 million.

Insider Transactions at Superior Industries International

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Superior Industries International

In other Superior Industries International news, SVP Parveen Kakar sold 69,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $433,954.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,551.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Superior Industries International news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 66,300 shares of Superior Industries International stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $331,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,196,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,984,350. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Parveen Kakar sold 69,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $433,954.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,551.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 122,836 shares of company stock worth $613,532 and have sold 156,805 shares worth $1,023,914. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the first quarter valued at about $306,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Superior Industries International during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Superior Industries International by 15.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 931,709 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 121,700 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Superior Industries International by 868.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,222 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 9,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Superior Industries International during the first quarter worth about $167,000. 61.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Superior Industries International Company Profile

Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

