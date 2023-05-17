Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $38.19

Suruga Bank Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUGBY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.19 and last traded at $38.15, with a volume of 800 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.23.

Suruga Bank Stock Up 8.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.82. The company has a market capitalization of $718.36 million, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of -0.01.

Suruga Bank Company Profile

Suruga Bank Ltd. engages in banking business and provides financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Guarantee, and Others. The Banking segment provides deposits, loans, domestic and foreign exchange transactions, securities and investment trust, and credit card services.

