SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Purchased by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,624,103 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,959 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 2.75% of SVB Financial Group worth $373,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 434,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,044,000 after purchasing an additional 22,562 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 302.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 19,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.59, for a total value of $575,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,207 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,891.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.59, for a total value of $575,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,891.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total transaction of $3,578,666.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,601,295.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SIVB traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,189,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,047. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $39.40 and a one year high of $597.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $27.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Maxim Group lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $338.39.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services to clients primarily in the technology and life science/healthcare industries, as well as global private equity and venture capital clients. It operates through the following segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities.

