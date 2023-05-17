Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.00.
Separately, Barclays cut shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.
Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of SVNLY opened at $4.11 on Wednesday. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $5.45. The stock has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.80.
Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Increases Dividend
About Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)
Svenska Handelsbanken AB engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, The Netherlands, Capital Markets, and Others. The Capital Markets segment refers to the investment bank, including securities trading, and investment advisory services.
