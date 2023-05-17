Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) is Tamar Securities LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Tamar Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the quarter. Synopsys comprises about 3.6% of Tamar Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $11,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 58.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Synopsys by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Synopsys by 64.4% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNPS traded up $1.74 on Wednesday, hitting $376.88. 150,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,470. The firm has a market cap of $57.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $373.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $349.18. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.00 and a fifty-two week high of $392.79.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 18.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SNPS shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $424.18.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total value of $1,225,944.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,887,387.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total value of $1,444,320.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,038,340.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total value of $1,225,944.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,887,387.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,464 shares of company stock worth $4,235,984. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

