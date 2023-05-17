Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.77-$10.84 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.79-$5.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.80 billion. Synopsys also updated its Q3 guidance to $2.70-$2.75 EPS.

Synopsys Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Synopsys stock traded up $1.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $377.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,043,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,188. The company has a market cap of $57.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.18. Synopsys has a 1-year low of $267.00 and a 1-year high of $392.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $373.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $349.18.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 18.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $424.18.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total value of $1,225,944.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,887,387.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total transaction of $1,565,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,559,583.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total value of $1,225,944.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,112 shares in the company, valued at $8,887,387.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,464 shares of company stock worth $4,235,984 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $891,507,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 351.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,773,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $566,170,000 after buying an additional 1,380,699 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 113,493.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,450,000 after buying an additional 1,318,798 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 90.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,353,000 after buying an additional 347,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 903,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,600,000 after buying an additional 306,512 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

