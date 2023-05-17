Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Synopsys updated its Q3 guidance to $2.70-$2.75 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $10.77-$10.84 EPS.

Synopsys Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SNPS traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $377.08. 1,042,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,837. The firm has a market cap of $57.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.90, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.18. Synopsys has a 12-month low of $267.00 and a 12-month high of $392.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $373.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $349.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.18.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synopsys

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total value of $1,225,944.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,887,387.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total value of $1,225,944.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,112 shares in the company, valued at $8,887,387.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total transaction of $1,565,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,559,583.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,464 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,984. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 18.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 5.9% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.6% during the first quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 7,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 57.8% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

