Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Price Target Lowered to GBX 140 at Berenberg Bank

Synthomer (LON:SYNT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 150 ($1.88) to GBX 140 ($1.75) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SYNT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.32) target price on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Synthomer from GBX 210 ($2.63) to GBX 213 ($2.67) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Synthomer from GBX 250 ($3.13) to GBX 225 ($2.82) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Synthomer to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 204.60 ($2.56).

Shares of SYNT stock traded down GBX 2.20 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 108 ($1.35). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,463,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,648. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 122.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 136.39. Synthomer has a 12-month low of GBX 83 ($1.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 336.23 ($4.21). The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £504.74 million, a PE ratio of -2,160.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.46.

In related news, insider Holly Van Deursen acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.38) per share, with a total value of £22,000 ($27,558.56). 27.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers. The company offers pressure sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, saturants, release coatings, and other adhesives; water-based carboxylated styrene butadiene rubber, redispersible powder, flooring adhesive, and additives for construction applications; and impregnation binders, styrene butadiene copolymers, dispersions, polymer binders, and butadiene-based binders for textiles applications.

