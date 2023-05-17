Sysco (SYY) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Sysco (NYSE: SYY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/3/2023 – Sysco was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

5/3/2023 – Sysco had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at 51job, Inc..

5/3/2023 – Sysco had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $94.00 to $88.00.

5/3/2023 – Sysco had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $87.00 to $85.00.

5/2/2023 – Sysco was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

4/25/2023 – Sysco was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/17/2023 – Sysco had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $83.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/28/2023 – Sysco had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

3/21/2023 – Sysco had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $84.00 to $83.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Sysco Stock Down 0.2 %

Sysco stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.30. 1,521,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,385,760. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.36 and a 200 day moving average of $78.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $37.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $88.84.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.56 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 141.53% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sysco

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.90%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

