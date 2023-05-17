T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Capital Planning Advisors LLC

Capital Planning Advisors LLC cut its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,442 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 20.7% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 174.9% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,773 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,808,589 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,548,648,000 after buying an additional 978,130 shares during the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TMUS traded down $2.29 on Wednesday, reaching $141.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,600,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,214,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.64. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.76 and a twelve month high of $154.38. The stock has a market cap of $169.68 billion, a PE ratio of 46.00, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TMUS. Benchmark raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.30.

In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total value of $510,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,108,665.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 3,098 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $464,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 297,544 shares in the company, valued at $44,631,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total transaction of $510,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,108,665.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 140,400 shares of company stock valued at $20,168,420. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

