Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Tactile Systems Technology from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Tactile Systems Technology Stock Performance

TCMD stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.58. 166,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,379. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Tactile Systems Technology has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $22.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.89 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Activity at Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology ( NASDAQ:TCMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.50 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%.

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, CFO Brent Moen sold 3,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $58,383.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $774,174.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Kristie Burns sold 2,162 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $33,273.18. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,863.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brent Moen sold 3,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $58,383.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $774,174.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,927 shares of company stock worth $319,642 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 219.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the third quarter worth $43,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 25.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 185.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

About Tactile Systems Technology

(Get Rating)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The firm focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.