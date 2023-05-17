Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Trading Up 4%

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) shot up 4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $89.33 and last traded at $89.30. 3,484,403 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 11,699,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.88.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSM. KGI Securities began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.88 and a 200-day moving average of $84.38. The firm has a market cap of $468.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.489 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9,912.6% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 78,769,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,327,125,000 after buying an additional 77,982,655 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 42,934,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,943,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,645 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,902,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,897,796,000 after acquiring an additional 14,122,168 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,513,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,421,936,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045,899 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,228,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,346,771,000 after buying an additional 810,901 shares during the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

