Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $(3.05)-$(2.80) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.57). The company issued revenue guidance of $5.45-5.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.16 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its Q1 guidance to $(1.05)-$(0.95) EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $136.88.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Shares of TTWO traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.02. 3,644,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,657,781. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12 month low of $90.00 and a 12 month high of $137.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Take-Two Interactive Software

In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total transaction of $8,347,024.12. Following the sale, the president now owns 262,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,078,237.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.6% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 92,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,992,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at $1,491,000. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at $411,102,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,016,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,988,000 after buying an additional 192,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

