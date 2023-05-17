Tamar Securities LLC Has $8.02 Million Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Tamar Securities LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,907 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,526 shares during the quarter. Cadence Design Systems comprises approximately 2.5% of Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $8,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 234.2% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 264 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,160.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

CDNS traded up $1.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $203.80. 238,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,665,423. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.47 and a fifty-two week high of $217.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $207.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.58. The company has a market capitalization of $55.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.68, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 33.80%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CDNS. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $8,298,975.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,667,554.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $8,298,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,667,554.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.28, for a total transaction of $2,302,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,430 shares in the company, valued at $22,692,230.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 305,804 shares of company stock worth $62,274,597 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

Further Reading

