Tamar Securities LLC Sells 23,242 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Tamar Securities LLC reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,435 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 23,242 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 1.8% of Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Dell Group LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 258.1% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Intel in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $28.78. The company had a trading volume of 10,017,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,343,102. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.04 billion, a PE ratio of -42.97, a PEG ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.88. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $44.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.91.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Intel’s payout ratio is -73.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTC. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.52.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Articles

