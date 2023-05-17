Tamar Securities LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Tamar Securities LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,331,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 26.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,383,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,745,000 after acquiring an additional 286,345 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,480,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth $91,300,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2,262.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,029,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,486,000 after purchasing an additional 986,355 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:XBI traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.30. 2,477,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,990,980. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $95.18.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

