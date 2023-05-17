Tamara Mullings Sells 22,000 Shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) Director Tamara Mullings sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $69,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 218,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,977.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

FTC Solar Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of FTCI stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,257,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,347. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $379.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.73. FTC Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $6.14.

Get FTC Solar alerts:

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 94.60% and a negative net margin of 73.06%. The company had revenue of $26.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 million. Sell-side analysts predict that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTC Solar

Several research firms have weighed in on FTCI. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on FTC Solar in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on FTC Solar from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America raised FTC Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FTC Solar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in FTC Solar by 2,044.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 26,803 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in FTC Solar by 37.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 358,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 97,706 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 53,873 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 90,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. 28.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTC Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.