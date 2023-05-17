Target (NYSE:TGT) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.75-8.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.47. Target also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.30-1.70 EPS.

Target Trading Down 1.6 %

TGT opened at $156.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.38 and its 200-day moving average is $161.07. Target has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $215.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $72.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Target alerts:

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Target will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.24%.

TGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Target from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $181.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Target

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 212.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 347 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.