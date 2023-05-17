Target (NYSE:TGT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. Target updated its Q2 guidance to $1.30-1.70 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $7.75-8.75 EPS.

Target Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE TGT opened at $156.91 on Wednesday. Target has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $215.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $160.38 and its 200 day moving average is $161.07.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.69.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in Target by 2.1% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Target by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,561 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Target by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC increased its position in Target by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

