TCM Advisors LLC Acquires 600 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

TCM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. TCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 325.0% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $96,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,083 shares in the company, valued at $296,461.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $96,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,083 shares in the company, valued at $296,461.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $43,104.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $542,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,122 shares of company stock worth $6,153,884. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

DHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.77.

NYSE DHI traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.84. 150,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,953,281. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.52. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.25 and a 12-month high of $112.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 6.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.43 and a 200-day moving average of $93.76.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 6.74%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

