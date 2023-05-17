TCM Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

TCM Advisors LLC lessened its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. TCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 164.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 254 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 173.8% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 293 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on TROW. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of TROW traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.05. 64,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,589,244. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.53 and a fifty-two week high of $134.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.30.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total value of $200,627.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,242.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,370,689.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,823,010.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total transaction of $200,627.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,242.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

