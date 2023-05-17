TCM Advisors LLC Has $582,000 Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

TCM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. TCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,356,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,974,193,000 after purchasing an additional 917,225 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,369,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $627,683,000 after buying an additional 1,067,362 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 177.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,815,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,374,000 after buying an additional 5,638,800 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 5,399,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,431,000 after buying an additional 1,584,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,203,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,114,000 after buying an additional 169,588 shares in the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on DAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI raised Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Redburn Partners raised Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.38.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $189,350.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 278,712 shares in the company, valued at $10,554,823.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $186,231.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,295 shares in the company, valued at $4,430,786.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $189,350.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 278,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,554,823.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 15,000 shares of company stock worth $503,250 and have sold 14,846 shares worth $548,232. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $34.61 on Wednesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $42.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.38. The company has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.25.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 56.49%. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.23) EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

About Delta Air Lines

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

Further Reading

