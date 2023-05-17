TCM Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

TCM Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for 1.5% of TCM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. TCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 16.8% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 8,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.27. The company had a trading volume of 354,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,038,216. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $186.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $173.76 and its 200-day moving average is $173.29.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Cowen upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

