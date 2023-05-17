TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.59 Per Share

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.59 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is an increase from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56.

TE Connectivity has a dividend payout ratio of 31.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect TE Connectivity to earn $7.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.7%.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of TEL opened at $120.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.70 and a 200-day moving average of $124.10. TE Connectivity has a one year low of $104.76 and a one year high of $138.24. The company has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $117.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.85.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total value of $3,061,058.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,487.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $1,159,544.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,467,428.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total transaction of $3,061,058.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,487.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TE Connectivity

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $584,131,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 119,784.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,247,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $372,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244,957 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,149,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,851,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309,835 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,569,840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $409,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 754,745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $98,857,000 after acquiring an additional 328,945 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Further Reading

